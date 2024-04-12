×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 17:52 IST

Coast Guard Vajra rescues 7 Olive Ridley turtles entangled in ghost net in Gulf of Mannar

The Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Vajra' rescued seven Olive Ridley turtles on March 25 entangled in a ghost net in the Gulf of Mannar, off the Tamil Nadu coast.

Reported by: Abheet Sajwan
Vajra
ICG ship 'Vajra' rescues seven Olive Ridley turtles (Image: ANI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Vajra' rescued seven Olive Ridley turtles on March 25, Saturday, entangled in a ghost net in the Gulf of Mannar, off the Tamil Nadu coast.

Notably, Olive Ridley turtles are one of the endangered species as per Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to WWF-India (World Wide Fund for Nature), the Olive Ridley turtles are the smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world, inhabiting warm waters of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans.  

These turtles are best known for their unique mass nesting called Arribada, where thousands of females come together on the same beach to lay eggs.

6.37 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs in Odisha

The Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha’s Ganjam district became a crucial place for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, as a record number of over 6.37 lakh turtles laid eggs on the beach in February during the eight-day duration of mass nesting.

Sunny Khokkar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Berhampur said, "Mass nesting of the turtles started on a 3-km long beach from Podampeta to Bateshwar area near the river mouth from February 23 and continued till Thursday. During the period as many as 6,37,008 turtles have laid eggs, which is 86,000 more than the previous year."

Published March 26th, 2023 at 17:52 IST

