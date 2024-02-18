Advertisement

Odisha's eight coastal districts continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and fatalities as the region accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the 638 new cases detected on Tuesday and five of the seven deaths recorded during the day, a health official said.

The region accounted for over 65 per cent of the state's caseload of 10,12,805.

The coastal districts reported 445 of the 638 new cases or 69.74 per cent of the daily spike. Khurda, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 245, followed by Cuttack (66) and Balasore (33).

Other districts in the region such as Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kendrapara reported 32, 22, 18 and 15 cases respectively.

Similarly, five of the seven fresh fatalities were registered in coastal Odisha – two each in Cuttack and Khurda, and one in Puri -- while two were recorded in Angul district in the central part of the state. The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 8,062.

As many as 372 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 266 infections were detected during contact tracing. The daily test positivity rate stood at 1.11 per cent.

Ninety-three children were among the new patients, which accounted for 14.57 per cent of the daily infection, down from 20.03 per cent on Monday.

Even though the rate of infection among the 0-18 age group remained high, none of them were in a critical condition, the official said, adding that all the 179 beds with ventilator support that were kept ready for children were vacant till now.

However, two babies were in the ICU out of the 674 ICU/HDU beds made available for children. Of the 1,585 general beds made available for children, only 13 were occupied.

The state now has 6,900 active cases, while 9,97,790 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 727 on Monday. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

Odisha has thus far tested over 1.85 crore samples for COVID-19, including 57,303 on Monday. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.46 per cent.

The state has so far inoculated over 2.36 crore people, of whom 58.37 lakh have been fully vaccinated, he added.