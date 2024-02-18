English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 15:29 IST

Coastal districts account for nearly 70 pc of 638 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha's eight coastal districts continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and fatalities as the region accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the 638 new cases detected on Tuesday and five of the seven deaths recorded during the day, a health official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Odisha's eight coastal districts continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and fatalities as the region accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the 638 new cases detected on Tuesday and five of the seven deaths recorded during the day, a health official said.

The region accounted for over 65 per cent of the state's caseload of 10,12,805.

The coastal districts reported 445 of the 638 new cases or 69.74 per cent of the daily spike. Khurda, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 245, followed by Cuttack (66) and Balasore (33).

Other districts in the region such as Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kendrapara reported 32, 22, 18 and 15 cases respectively.

Similarly, five of the seven fresh fatalities were registered in coastal Odisha – two each in Cuttack and Khurda, and one in Puri -- while two were recorded in Angul district in the central part of the state. The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 8,062.

As many as 372 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 266 infections were detected during contact tracing. The daily test positivity rate stood at 1.11 per cent.

Ninety-three children were among the new patients, which accounted for 14.57 per cent of the daily infection, down from 20.03 per cent on Monday.

Even though the rate of infection among the 0-18 age group remained high, none of them were in a critical condition, the official said, adding that all the 179 beds with ventilator support that were kept ready for children were vacant till now.

However, two babies were in the ICU out of the 674 ICU/HDU beds made available for children. Of the 1,585 general beds made available for children, only 13 were occupied.

The state now has 6,900 active cases, while 9,97,790 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 727 on Monday. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

Odisha has thus far tested over 1.85 crore samples for COVID-19, including 57,303 on Monday. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.46 per cent.

The state has so far inoculated over 2.36 crore people, of whom 58.37 lakh have been fully vaccinated, he added. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo