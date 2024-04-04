Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents Voice Concerns Over Escalated Traffic Congestion Due to Coastal Road

Advertisement

Mumbai: Due to the traffic congestion caused by the newly inaugurated coastal Road, residents of Breach Candy in South Mumbai are voicing their grievances.

They are voicing their concerns for lack of environmental friendly planning the reclamation landscaping along the road.

Influx of vehicles heading towards the interchange at Bhulabhai Desai road is the major trigger of traffic congestion, post the opening of the first phase of Dharamveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharasj coastal road.

Locality Management Group The Breach Candy Residents Forum representing the area has raised issues with the traffic department regarding these issues.

The forum comprises of 450 buildings in the neighborhood , has been engaged with municipal authorities for waste management, parking solutions, traffic control over the past four years.

The locality has recently transformed from a sea-facing area to one facing the coastal road which has led to outside traffic, escalating existing congestion challenges.

A member of the Breach Candy ALM said that they are witnessing extreme congestion on the Bhulabhai Desai Road since it is very narrow at some parts and cannot be broadened due to buildings on the sides.

The cars coming in from the coastal road have to take a U-turn from the St. Stephens Church and during the peak hours it takes more than 20 minutes to just take the U-turn, causing long traffic jams, he added.

The citizens are pressing the need for sustainable and environmentally conscious planning to address the worse impacts of infrastructure projects on the local ecosystem.

Despite ongoing efforts by the Breach Candy ALM to collaborate with municipal authorities, the increase in traffic from the coastal road presents new problems that require immediate focus and effective resolutions to make sure the welfare of residents and decrease environmental concerns.

