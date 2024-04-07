×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

The police seized cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh from an autorickshaw and arrested the driver in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch intercepted the vehicle at Modella Naka on Friday afternoon, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch intercepted the vehicle at Modella Naka on Friday afternoon, the official said.

On inspection, the team recovered the contraband worth Rs 11.7 lakh, and arrested the driver, Manjit Sitaram Saw (36), a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Wagle Estate police station, the official said.

A probe has been initiated to find out where the contraband was sourced from and if the accused was part of a racket, he said. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

