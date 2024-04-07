Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held
The police seized cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh from an autorickshaw and arrested the driver in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Thane: The police seized cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh from an autorickshaw and arrested the driver in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch intercepted the vehicle at Modella Naka on Friday afternoon, the official said.
Advertisement
On inspection, the team recovered the contraband worth Rs 11.7 lakh, and arrested the driver, Manjit Sitaram Saw (36), a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, he said.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Wagle Estate police station, the official said.
Advertisement
A probe has been initiated to find out where the contraband was sourced from and if the accused was part of a racket, he said.
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
AP ICET registration window closing todayEducation10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.