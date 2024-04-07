The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

Thane: The police seized cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh from an autorickshaw and arrested the driver in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch intercepted the vehicle at Modella Naka on Friday afternoon, the official said.

On inspection, the team recovered the contraband worth Rs 11.7 lakh, and arrested the driver, Manjit Sitaram Saw (36), a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Wagle Estate police station, the official said.

A probe has been initiated to find out where the contraband was sourced from and if the accused was part of a racket, he said.