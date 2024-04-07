Advertisement

Breaking: A fire broke out at the Vellalore garbage compost yard, spreads across 60 acres, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to reports, at least 40 private water trucks, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are at the spot to douse the flames, as the fire continues for the second consecutive day. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A major fire accident occurred in the Vellalore dump yard yesterday night. 40 private water lorries, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are in operation to douse the fire as it continues for the second consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/w5Cmci62Kj — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

This is a developing story.