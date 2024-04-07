Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
Coimbatore: Fire at 60-Acre Vellalore Garbage Compost Yard Continues to Rage on Day 2 [Watch]
A fire broke out at the Vellalore garbage compost yard, spreads across 60 acres, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Fire in Coimbatore garbage yard | Image:PTI | File Photo
Breaking: A fire broke out at the Vellalore garbage compost yard, spreads across 60 acres, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to reports, at least 40 private water trucks, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are at the spot to douse the flames, as the fire continues for the second consecutive day. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
This is a developing story.
