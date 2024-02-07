Moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The biting cold and dense fog continued to prevail in parts of the country on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was witnessed over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of Bihar whereas moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh experienced shallow fog in the early hours of Monday.

The fog reduced visibility significantly in several states. In Punjab, visibility was recorded to 200m in Patiala and 500m in Amritsar. Visibility dropped to 200m in Delhi’s Palam and to 500m in Safdarjung.

Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today):

Dense to very Dense fog over some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Bihar;Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan,Odisha and Andhra Pradesh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 29, 2024

The IMD tweeted,” Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (≤ 500 metres): Punjab: Patiala-200, Amritser-500; Delhi: Palam-200, Safdarjung-500; Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Jaipur-500 each; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur -25 each, Varanasi, Lucknow, Sultanpur-50 each; Bihar: Purnea-25, Patna- 200, Gaya, Bhagalpur-500 each; Madhya Pradesh: Gwailor-200; Odisha: Jharsiguda, Puri-500 each; Andhra Pradesh: Jijaywada-500.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Visibility affected as fog blankets the city.



(Visuals from Kartavya Path shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/x5ChCNWlBW — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

The cold wave and fog also disrupted train services in the national capital on Monday.

The Meteorological Dept has predicted that two Western Disturbances are expected to intensify cold waves in Northwest India from January 30 and Feb 3, respectively. The Met has also predicted moderate to widespread rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 29 until February 1.



Forecast & Warnings during next 5 days:

Two Western Disturbances in succession are likely to affect northwest India from January 30 and February 3, respectively.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 6 days (29th Jan. to 03rd Feb.).

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Kashmir on 30th & 31st; over Himachal Pradesh on 31st January, 2024.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 31st Jan. to 02nd Feb., 2024.



Dense fog and Cold day warning

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some/many parts of Uttar Pradesh during 29 th to 30th Jan and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on 29th & 30th Jan.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on Jan 29

Dense fog is likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some parts of Bihar on Jan 29 and 30

Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning over Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Jan 29.

Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Bihar on Jan 29 and 30.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on Jan 29.

Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on Jan 29.



Minimum temperature forecast

Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over many parts of Northwest India during the next 4-5 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over many parts of East India during next 24 hours and rise by 3-5°C thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over many parts of West India during the next 24 hours and rise by 2-4°C thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

Cold wave to Severe Cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Jan 29.

