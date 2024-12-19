Cold Wave Grips The Nation; Temperatures Drop From North to South

A thick layer of dense fog blanketed the entire country. In Ajmer, visuals showed people sitting by bonfire to keep themselves warm as the temperatures dropped | Image: PTI/Representational photo

Ajmer: A thick layer of dense fog blanketed the entire country on Thursday. In Ajmer, visuals showed people sitting by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as the temperatures in the state dropped.

"The weather has been getting very cold since the last five to seven days. It is also getting more cloudy day by day here," said a pedestrian.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature in Rajasthan was recorded between 0 to 10 degrees Celsius. Ajmer's minimum temperature was recorded as 9 degrees Celsius.

Notably, temperatures in the state had fallen by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, IMD has also predicted a cold wave and dense fog along with ground frost conditions in Rajasthan from December 19 to December 21.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a dense fog and cold wave engulfed Gwalior as the temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius.

Ravi Kushwaha, a local said that the visibility in the city had dropped due to the fog.

"It is getting difficult to travel because there is no visibility.. it is barely there for 10 to 20 metres. The temperatures have dropped down a lot," said Kushwaha speaking to ANI.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over major parts of Northwest India during the next five to seven days. The cold wave conditions have also affected the southern states.

Karnataka also experienced the cold wave as the temperatures dropped down and people sat by bonfires to keep themselves warm.

The minimum temperature in Karnataka was recoded between five to six degree Celsius, as per the IMD.

Gouri Shankar, a local said that this is the first time the state was experiencing such a temperature.

"I have been here since the last eight years and this is the first time I have noticed such a weather condition persist here. The temperature had almost dropped down to five to six degree Celsius.." said Shankar speaking to ANI.

