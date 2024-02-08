English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Cold Wave in Delhi, Orange Alert for Dense Fog, Red Alert in Punjab, Haryana on Jan 17

Isha Bhandari
Flight, rail operations hit as Jammu shivers colder than valley, Drass
Flight and Rail Chaos Amidst Bone-Chilling Temperatures Colder Than Drass Valley
New Delhi: Cold Wave in Delhi, Orange Alert for Dense Fog, Red Alert in Punjab, Haryana on Jan 17. Fog is very likely to become more dense and likely to extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and some more parts of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the night: India Meteorological Department. 

The temperature in Punjab’s Ballowal (Nawanshahr) District has been recorded at -0.4 degrees Celsius. Severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in the coming 2-3 days, as stated by AK Singh, Director of IMD Chandigarh

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

