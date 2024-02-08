Advertisement

New Delhi: Cold Wave in Delhi, Orange Alert for Dense Fog, Red Alert in Punjab, Haryana on Jan 17. Fog is very likely to become more dense and likely to extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and some more parts of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the night: India Meteorological Department.

The temperature in Punjab’s Ballowal (Nawanshahr) District has been recorded at -0.4 degrees Celsius. Severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in the coming 2-3 days, as stated by AK Singh, Director of IMD Chandigarh