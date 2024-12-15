sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Techie Suicide | South Korea Politics | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion | PM Modi's LS Address | Constitution Debate |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • College Student Killed as Branch of Tree Uprooted by Elephant Falls on Motorbike in Kerala

Published 14:51 IST, December 15th 2024

College Student Killed as Branch of Tree Uprooted by Elephant Falls on Motorbike in Kerala

A female engineering student was killed when a huge palm tree branch fell on their motorcycle near Kothamangalam

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representational
Representational | Image: Representational

Kochi: A female engineering student was killed and a youth sustained injuries when a huge palm tree branch fell on their motorcycle near Kothamangalam on Saturday.

Ann Mary C V (21), a native of Thrissur, was riding pillion on the bike driven by her college mate Altaf Aboobacker (21) around 6 pm at Chembankuzhy near the Nagarampara forest office, and the branch of the tree uprooted by the elephant, fell on them, police said.

Local forest officials who arrived at the scene rushed the duo to a private hospital in Kothamangalam.

According to Forest officials, the area often experiences frequent wild elephant intrusions. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:51 IST, December 15th 2024