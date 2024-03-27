Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:45 IST
Comedian Munawar Faruqui Among 14 Detained During Raid in Mumbai Hookah Parlour
Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 others detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 others detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.
The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai Police on a tip-off raided the the hookah parlour in the city's Fort area which was being run illegally. During the raid, Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500 were seized.
According to reports, the raids at hookah bar was conducted on the information that patrons were indulging in tobacco-based hookah use under the guise of herbal hookah.
A case has been registered under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, claimed sources.
