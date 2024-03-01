Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:19 IST
Prices of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Hiked by Rs 25 | Check Rates Here
With the latest revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,795.
New Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 25. The new prices are effective from today. With the latest revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,795.
After the price hike, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai will now be Rs 1,749. In Kolkata, a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,911 whereas in Chennai, it will cost Rs 1960.50. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unaffected.
Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are generally announced on the first day of each month.
