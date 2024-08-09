Published 15:45 IST, August 9th 2024
Committed to Conducting Polls in J-K at Earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the EC was committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and would not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process.
