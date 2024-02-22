Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:04 IST

‘Committed to Farmers' Welfare’: PM Modi Praises Sugarcane Support Price Hike

The government on Wednesday decided to hike the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal.

Isha Bhandari
‘Committed to Farmers' Welfare’: PM Modi Praises Sugarcane Support Price Hike | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed the government's dedication to the well-being of farmers, hailing a significant increase in the support price for sugarcane as a landmark decision. "Our government is committed to fulfill every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane producing farmers,” PM Modi posted on X. 

In Relief to Farmers, Modi Govt Hikes MSP on Sugarcane by 8%

 The Cabinet committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a hike on minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane by 8 per cent per quintal for the year 2024-25 giving a big relief to the farmers agitating for the MSP on various crops. The Cabinet approval on the MSP for sugarcane has come up amid a massive protest being carried out at the Punjab-Haryana border by the agitators during the farmers’ protest march to Delhi demanding MSP. 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the government’s decision at a press conference in New Delhi. Apart from this, Thakur also announced decisions taken on livestock stating the measures taken by the government to increase productivity of fodder and feed production.

Anurag Thakur stated that the Narendra Modi-government is committed and focused to increase farmers’ income two-fold. 

Briefing to the media personnel after the Cabinet committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It has been decided to fix the price for the upcoming sugarcane season, in the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, to ensure the fair and reasonable price of sugarcane to the farmers by the sugar mills at Rs 340 per quintal for the year 2024-25 as compared to the previous year which was Rs 315.”

The officials said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2024-25 at Rs 340 per quintal at a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:07 IST

