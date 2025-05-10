sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 15:18 IST

Complete Blackout In Ludhiana Tonight, All Cinemas & Public Places To Remain Shut: DM Ludhiana

Ludhiana will experience a complete blackout tonight due to national security concerns. All public places will remain closed, and strict restrictions on lighting and movement will be enforced until further notice.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Ludhiana is set to experience a complete blackout tonight, as per orders issued by the District Magistrate. All cinemas, public places, and commercial establishments have been directed to remain closed during this period. 

The official notice reads, “In view of the prevailing circumstances involving national security and public safety, a complete blackout may be required during night hours in the interest of strategic concerns.” 

“Considering that the use of inverters, generators, and other power backup systems for outdoor lighting, including billboards, streetlights, and solar lights, could jeopardise the safety of residents and make the district vulnerable” 

Official Notice:

Recognising the current situation between India and Pakistan, it has become essential to close public places such as cinema halls and shopping malls for the safety of the public and to protect lives and property, to prevent any potential threats. 

Restrictions Checklist: 

  • A complete ban is imposed on the use of inverters, generators, and any other power backup systems for outdoor lighting, billboards, streetlights, etc., as well as the use of solar lights during the blackout in District Ludhiana, until further notice. 
  • The use of long-beam laser lights and DJ lights is prohibited, especially during the evening hours. 
  • Residents are urged not to leave their homes during evening hours unless necessary. In case of a siren or emergency signal, the public must promptly follow any instructions issued by the government. Illumination should be kept to a minimum. 

NOTE: This order will remain in effect from May 10, 2025, until further notice. 

