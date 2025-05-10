Complete Blackout In Ludhiana Tonight, All Cinemas & Public Places To Remain Shut: DM Ludhiana

Updated May 10th 2025, 15:18 IST
Ludhiana is set to experience a complete blackout tonight, as per orders issued by the District Magistrate. All cinemas, public places, and commercial establishments have been directed to remain closed during this period.
The official notice reads, “In view of the prevailing circumstances involving national security and public safety, a complete blackout may be required during night hours in the interest of strategic concerns.”
“Considering that the use of inverters, generators, and other power backup systems for outdoor lighting, including billboards, streetlights, and solar lights, could jeopardise the safety of residents and make the district vulnerable”
Recognising the current situation between India and Pakistan, it has become essential to close public places such as cinema halls and shopping malls for the safety of the public and to protect lives and property, to prevent any potential threats.
NOTE: This order will remain in effect from May 10, 2025, until further notice.
