Published 20:54 IST, November 16th 2024
Concrete Mixer Truck Carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit Liquor Intercepted in Indore, One Held
A concrete mixer truck carrying 8,000 liters of illicit liquor was intercepted in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Saturday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Concrete mixer truck carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit liquor intercepted in Indore, One Held | Image: Representative image/ Shutterstock
