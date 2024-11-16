sb.scorecardresearch
  • Concrete Mixer Truck Carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit Liquor Intercepted in Indore, One Held

Published 20:54 IST, November 16th 2024

Concrete Mixer Truck Carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit Liquor Intercepted in Indore, One Held

A concrete mixer truck carrying 8,000 liters of illicit liquor was intercepted in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Concrete mixer truck carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit liquor intercepted in Indore, One Held
Concrete mixer truck carrying 8,000 Liters of Illicit liquor intercepted in Indore, One Held | Image: Representative image/ Shutterstock
20:52 IST, November 16th 2024

Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh