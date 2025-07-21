'Confrontation Is Not Essence Of Politics': Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls For Constructive Politics In His Last Rajya Sabha Address As Vice President | Image: X

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, announced his resignation as the Vice President of India, citing health reasons. Surprisingly, Dhankhar's resignation came on the day the monsoon session of the Parliament commenced. As the Rajya Sabha convened for its 268th session, early in the day, he delivered a moving speech, urging all political parties to foster bonhomie and mutual respect.

Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that internal bickering only serves to strengthen enemies and provide material for those who seek to divide the nation. "A thriving democracy cannot sustain constant acrimony," he said, stressing the importance of dialogue and discussion in guiding the country's progress

In his heartfelt address, he paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, extending condolences to the bereaved families and those affected by the tragedy.

Here's what Jagdeep Dhankhar said in Rajya Sabha in his last address:

“Hon’ble Members, as we convene for the 268th Session of the Rajya Sabha, I extend my warm greetings to each one of you.

Since our last session, the tragic and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April took innocent lives, deeply wounding our collective conscience.

In response, our nation stood united, rallying behind Operation Sindoor to neutralise terrorist hideouts across the border.

The resolute bravery of our armed forces, combined with the steadfast solidarity of our people, powerfully reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting the unity and integrity of our Republic.

Hon'ble Members, with deep sorrow, I refer to the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 on 12th June 2025, claiming 240 lives. This heartbreaking tragedy has brought immense grief nationwide. While investigations continue, we mourn this profound loss. On behalf of the House, I offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to all affected by this tragedy.

Hon'ble Members,

A thriving democracy cannot sustain constant acrimony. Political tension must be reduced, as confrontation is not the essence of politics. While political parties may pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposes the nation's interests.

I urge all political parties to foster bonhomie and mutual respect, avoiding unbecoming language or personal attacks against leaders on television or elsewhere. Such behaviour contradicts our civilizational essence.

Dialogue and discussion, not conflict, are the way forward. Internal fighting strengthens our enemies and provides material to divide us.

India's historical strength lies in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should guide our Parliament.

I urge all political parties, ruling and opposition, to engage in constructive politics for Bharat's greater progress.

With your cooperation and active participation, I am confident that this Monsoon Session will be productive and meaningful.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar To New And Former Members of Rajya Sabha

During the session, Dhankhar also paid tribute to former members of the Rajya Sabha who had passed away, acknowledging their valuable contributions to parliamentary democracy and the nation. He remembered their dedication and service, and the impact they had on shaping the country's future.

In a ceremonial gesture, he administered the oath to newly elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, welcoming them to the esteemed institution.