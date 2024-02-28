English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 16th, 2023 at 22:52 IST

Cong chief to take decision on Rajasthan after Karnataka: AICC co-incharge Qazi Nizamuddin

A day after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot threatened to launch a state-wide agitation, AICC co-incharge for Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin said on Tuesday that party president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping a close eye on the developments.

Press Trust Of India
Cong chief
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A day after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot threatened to launch a state-wide agitation, AICC co-incharge for Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin said on Tuesday that party president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping a close eye on the developments.

Nizamuddin, who along with other co-incharges Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Singh Rathore held interactions with party leaders and workers in the state, said that it was an election year and they will take feedback on how to ensure the party's victory.

“Sachin (Pilot) ji is a strong pillar of the Congress. Our national president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping a close eye on all the activities that are happening and the entire matter is in his cognisance," he told reporters while replying to queries at the state Congress headquarters here when asked about the issue.

Nizamuddin said that the matter has been "pending" and the Congress chief will take a decision once he has addressed the situation in Karnataka, where the party is working on government formation after winning the assembly election.

Flanked by several Congress MLAs at a rally here on Monday, Pilot, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, issued an ultimatum to the state government to agree to his demands by the month-end or face a state-wide agitation.

Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot spelled out two other demands – disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks.

Asked about the demands raised by Pilot, Nizamuddin said, "These things keep happening. If there is any 'pinpoint' issue, then the government will definitely work on it".

He stressed that the Congress president has taken cognisance of the matter and only Kharge or any leader authorised by him can speak on the issue.

The intensification of factional fighting in Rajasthan came as the party's central leadership struggled to pick between the two CM contenders in Karnataka – Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar – after winning the assembly polls there.

Pilot gave the ultimatum while addressing a public meeting here on Monday after his five-day 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'. 

Advertisement

Published May 16th, 2023 at 22:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

5 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

5 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

5 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

5 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

5 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

5 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

7 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

9 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

12 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

14 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

14 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

14 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

14 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

14 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

14 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stranger Things To Resident Alien: Sci-Fi Web Series To Watch On OTT

    Galleries5 hours ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News5 hours ago

  3. INDI Bloc Has Accepted Defeat, PM Modi Says in Tamil Nadu

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Vaani Kapoor Is Having The Time Of Her Life In Uda

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. BJP Snatches Win From Congress in Himachal, Registers Big Victory in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo