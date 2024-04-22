Advertisement

Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the January Dadam mining site incident in Haryana's Bhiwani district in which five people died in a landslide.

Opposition members in the state assembly also said mining norms were flagrantly violated at the site leading to the incident.

"This is a serious issue. I had visited the site and people over there told me how norms were flagrantly violated... No one is touching the big fish. We demand a thorough investigation by the CBI in the entire incident," Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said in the House.

Hooda is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Opposition members also claimed that illegal mining was going on in various places in Haryana.

Some opposition MLAs including Congress' Bharat Bhushan Batra, Aftab Ahmed, Geeta Bhukkal and Kiran Choudhary, and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala had given a Calling Attention Notice on the "illegal mining" in Bhiwani and said the Dadam incident happened as a result of violation of mining norms.

The issue saw heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches.

Responding to Hooda's demand for a CBI probe, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the matter is being investigated by three agencies, including the Mines Safety Committee, and the government will wait for these reports to come to a conclusion.

"However, if anyone will try to create pressure, we will not act like that," Khattar said referring to Hooda's demand.

Once these reports come, if necessary, the government will get the investigation done by any independent agency, but not under anybody's pressure, he said, adding at present, there is no need to get the matter investigated by the CBI.

At this, Hooda said, "If you are not getting it probed by the CBI, we will stage a walkout". The Congress members staged a walkout.

The chief minister also said there is no case of illegal mining in the state. Very few incidents of theft of minerals are coming to notice of the state government and these are being dealt with as per law, he said.

Later, while interacting with reporters at the end of the day's proceedings, Khattar termed as completely baseless the opposition's allegation that the Dadam mine's lease had been granted to benefit an ineligible bidder.

The opposition had earlier levelled allegations of favouritism for the allotment of lease or contract by the state government for Dadam hills.

Responding to another question, he said, “We have made a new mining policy, in which the mining process has been simplified and the auction of mining works is being done in a transparent manner".

Earlier, while speaking on the Calling Attention notice, Congress' B B Batra alleged a big mining scam in the Dadam area.

"In Dadam, the hill was being cut straight at 90 degree angle instead of 60 degree. Five workers died and few were injured in the incident in January. Mining officials did not take any action when norms were being violated. Safety norms were not followed. Had the government acted on time the incident could have been avoided," said Batra. Another Congress leader Kiran Choudhary alleged that "not just Dadam, but illegal mining is taking place in entire Haryana, including in Yamunanagar, Khanak".

INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala said mining norms were flouted in Dadam.

He said the minister concerned in a reply to him "has admitted that illegal mining did take place in Dadam.

"The permissible mining was allowed till 150 feet, but the mining took place for 350-400 feet deep. He has admitted it in his reply," Chautala said. "One of the ministers has said that illegal mining did take place in 2014, then what action was taken by you in the last seven years," asked the lone INLD MLA.

He asked why the government did conduct a safety check before the mining was resumed at the site after some gap.

"Did the government provide any financial assistance to those who lost their lives?" Chautala asked.

Congress' Geeta Bhukkal said, "A thorough probe should be conducted from an independent investigating agency to unearth the truth and guilty must be punished". In January, the state government had set up a nine-member committee headed by a retired IAS officer to probe the Dadam mining site accident in Bhiwani district, in which five people died and three injured following a landslide.

Shortly after the incident, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge while Hooda had held the state's BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, and alleged that there had been a “scam of thousands of crores” in the Dadam mining zone.

Meanwhile, in response to a question raised in the Question Hour, Transport and Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the Haryana government has chosen a policy of zero-tolerance against illegal mining and has constituted a district level task force to monitor or prevent any incidents of illegal mining in Bhiwani district.

FIRs are being registered against those found indulging in illegal mining, he said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB