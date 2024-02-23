Advertisement

New Delhi: Zeeshan Siddique, the recently ousted president of the Mumbai unit of Congress' youth wing and son of former Congress leader Baba Siddique, has come forward with startling revelations about his tenure and treatment within the party. Zeeshan Siddique claimed that an unconventional barrier obstructed his quest to meet Rahul Gandhi - a demand to shed 10 kilograms as part of a weight loss program.

Speaking about his experience during Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nanded, Siddique disclosed, “During the previous 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Nanded, I was told by one of the persons close to Rahul Gandhi that I should lose 10kg before they could let me meet him.”

Watch Zeeshan claiming he was told to lose 10 kg to meet Rahul

#WATCH | Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Mumbai Youth Congress President says, "Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied...Rahul Gandhi is doing his work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat… pic.twitter.com/wK7uLxwx0J — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

However, Siddique's accusations against the Congress extended beyond his physical appearance.

The 31-year-old criticized the alleged mistreatment of minority leaders within the party, accusing it of adopting a discriminatory and 'communal' approach. He questioned, “Is it a sin to be a Muslim in the Congress? The party has to answer why am I being targeted? Is it only because I am a Muslim?”

Siddique's removal from his position as the Mumbai Youth Congress president on Wednesday, alongside his father Baba Siddique's resignation after over 50 years of association with Congress, marked a significant turn of events. Zeeshan Siddique subsequently joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of official communication regarding his removal, Siddique highlighted the delays in his appointment to the Mumbai Youth Congress chief post despite securing 90 per cent of the votes in the election for the position.

Zeeshan Siddique raises concerns on functioning of the Congress leadership

Furthermore, Siddique raised concerns about the functioning of the Congress leadership, alleging that even senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge "can't even discharge his responsibilities with full freedom" within the party. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi's inner circle may have ulterior motives detrimental to the party's interests.

Lastly, Siddique questioned the Congress party's alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, citing Thackeray's praise for the demolition of the Babri mosque during a solidarity rally as a point of contention.

CM Himanta Recalls 'North Korea's Dynast'

Following Siddique’s allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quick to take potshots at Congress and said the only other leader in the world who makes such conditions about his workers’ appearance is the dictator of North Korea.