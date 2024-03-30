×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

Congress leader Shravan Singh Rathore joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the nomination rally of BJP candidate from Jodhpur and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Congress leader Shravan Singh Rathore joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the nomination rally of BJP candidate from Jodhpur and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Rathore, considered close to senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, hails from Jalore from where the former chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP chief whip in assembly Jogeshwar Garg and other leaders were also present during the joining of Rathore, who is also the president of Pravasi Friends Foundation. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

