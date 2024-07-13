Published 21:42 IST, July 13th 2024
Uttarakhand: Cong's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin Wins Manglaur Assembly bypoll
The BSP, which retained the seat in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, was relegated to the third position in the by-poll with former party MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari's son Ubaidur Rahaman getting 19,559 votes.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cong's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin wins Manglaur Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand | Image: INC (File Photo)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:42 IST, July 13th 2024