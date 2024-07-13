sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:42 IST, July 13th 2024

Uttarakhand: Cong's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin Wins Manglaur Assembly bypoll

The BSP, which retained the seat in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, was relegated to the third position in the by-poll with former party MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari's son Ubaidur Rahaman getting 19,559 votes.

Press Trust Of India
Manglaur Bypoll Result 2024
Cong's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin wins Manglaur Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand | Image: INC (File Photo)
