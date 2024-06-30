sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:09 IST, June 30th 2024

Cong, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) to Jointly Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Announces Sharad Pawar

Pawar announced that the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray will be jointly contesting the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:09 IST, June 30th 2024