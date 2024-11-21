Published 09:01 IST, November 21st 2024
Cong Workers Attack Car Transporting EVM After Polling in Nagpur
Congress workers ransacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to a strong room in Nagpur after polling concluded.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cong workers attack car transporting EVM after polling in Nagpur | Image: PTI/Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:01 IST, November 21st 2024