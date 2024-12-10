'Congress And Its Friends Rattled': Rijiju On No-Trust Motion Against Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticized the opposition for moving a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing them of undermining the dignity of the Chair in both Houses of Parliament.

In his statement, Rijiju alleged, "Congress party and their alliance continuously behaved wrongly by not following the direction of the Chair."

Rijiju also lauded the Vice President's contributions, talking about Dhankhar’s humble background and dedication to public welfare. "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji comes from a humble background... He guides us. We respect him," said Rijiju, highlighting his focus on farmers and people's welfare.

Condemning the no-confidence notice signed by 60 MPs, Rijiju said, "I condemn the step of those 60 MPs who have signed the notice. NDA has the majority, and we all have faith in the chairman."

The minister further intensified his attack on Congress by addressing alleged links between the party and billionaire George Soros. Rijiju claimed, "In the time when the reports of 'alliance' between George Soros and Congress leadership and their combined anti-India works have come into the light - Congress and its friends are rattled. I think the Congress leadership should apologise to the country. The entire country is worried about the issue...

He added, "Cong and George Soros link, the relationship has come out and ever since that happened Congress is afraid of the matter coming to light."

The Union Minister also alleged that Congress leadership is alarmed following revelations by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). He remarked, "Ever since OCCRP and Cong links came in open, top Cong leadership is scared."