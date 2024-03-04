Another Big Jolt to Congress: Ex-Guj Party President Arjun Modhwadia Resigns, Likely to Join BJP | Image: x

New Delhi: In a big blow to Congress, former Gujarat party president and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia on Monday resigned from the grand old party in middle of the rumours that he may join the BJP

Modhwadia cited his dissatisfaction over senior parties turning down the invitation of Ram Mandir inauguration event in Ayodhya as a reason behind his resignation.

I hereby relieve myself from all roles and responsibilities of the Indian National Congress party. pic.twitter.com/PxD2juUDXK — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) March 4, 2024

"By declining the invitation to witness the pran pratishtha mahotsav [Congress] has hurt the sentiments of the people of India," he said.

Many Congress employees, according to Modhwadia, were "offended" that the party was "insulting Lord Ram" by choosing not to attend the consecration event on January 22, 2024.

Even at such massive BJP wave, he won seat for congress.. but his party will not listen to such people who has people support but they only listen to chuunu (Ramesh) munnu (yogendra) who can’t win even a municipality seat on their own https://t.co/TunyzIbf5v — Vivek Achar 🇮🇳 ವಿವೇಕ್ ಆಚಾರ್ 🇮🇳 विवेक आचार (@VivekAchar) March 4, 2024

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president "attempted to create ruckus in Assam" during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the day of event.

For the previous forty years, Modhwadia—who was also a leader of the opposition in Gujarat—had been connected to the Congress party.

