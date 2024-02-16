Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Congress Bank Accounts Frozen by Income Tax Department, No Money To Pay Salaries, Alleges Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken, senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday alleged that the party's bank accounts have been frozen by the IT Department.

Shweta Parande
Congress Bank Accounts Frozen by Income Tax Department, Alleges Ajay Maken
Congress Bank Accounts Frozen by Income Tax Department, Alleges Ajay Maken | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ajay Maken, senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday alleged that the party's bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax (IT) Department. He added that the Youth Congress party's bank account has also been frozen.

"Democracy has been attacked. Our party's bank accounts have been frozen just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," Maken said.

“We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen,” Maken told ANI.

"Just two weeks before (Lok Sabha) elections when the Opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy...," said the Congress leader. 

"Right now, we (the Congress) don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only (Bharat Jodo) Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted," he said.

The IT Department has reportedly sought a recovery of Rs 210 crore from the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Ajay Maken is the treasurer of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

This is a developing story.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

