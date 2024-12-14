Congress, BJP Must Stop Invoking Savarkar, Nehru For Their Politics: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray stated that both the BJP and the Congress must stop blaming former PM Jawaharlal Nehru or Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for the sake of their politics. The MLA from Worli said both parties should instead focus on the country's future.

"You must have heard (Congress leader) Priyanka ji (saying) that how long are you going to invoke Nehru? I agree with her that both Congress and the BJP are national parties and they should not go into the past, in history, but talk about the future," he told reporters here.

"How long are you going to blame Nehru or Savarkar? How long are you going to drag them into your politics? How long (you would) dwell on what happened 50, or 100 years back? Today we need to talk about employment, inflation," Thackeray said.

He too liked history but it can not be a subject of politics, the Sena (UBT) leader said, adding, "You should talk about the history you want to create." Women, the youth, senior citizens, the employed and unemployed in Maharashtra are seeking answers to their issues, Thackeray said.

"Instead of going into what happened 50 years ago, or what Nehru or Savarkar did, let's talk about how we are going to give employment to our youth," said the former state minister.