Updated February 25th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Congress Can't Think Beyond ‘Parivarvaad’, Corruption and Appeasement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress saying the grand old party cannot think beyond ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism)

Digital Desk
PM Modi virtually addressed the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme
Image:ANI
Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress saying the grand old party cannot think beyond ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism), corruption and appeasement and the country’s development has never been on its agenda.

After independence, the Congress ruled the country for a long time but its focus was only on forming the government and not building the future of the country, said Modi while virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme.

He dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of ten development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore on the occasion and said when India becomes the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years, Chhattisgarh will reach new heights of development.

“Those who ruled the country for a long time after the independence, their thinking was not big and they kept on taking decisions keeping in mind (their) political interests. Congress was elected to power again and again but forgot to build the future of the country,” the PM said.

Their (Congress) thought was only to form a government while taking the country forward was never on their agenda, he said.

“Today also the Congress' ‘dasha and disha’ (condition and direction) are the same as earlier. Congress cannot think beyond parivarvaad, corruption and appeasement,” he said.

PM Modi said those who are only busy making the future of their sons and daughters can never think about “your sons and daughters”.

“But for Modi, you all are Modi's family. Your dreams are Modi's resolution. That is why today I am talking about developed India and developed Chhattisgarh,” he added.

A developed Chhattisgarh can be built with the empowerment of the poor, youth and women, he said.

The previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh had stalled the construction of houses for the poor but the new BJP government has expedited it.

The BJP registered an emphatic win over the Congress in the recently held Assembly elections to form the government in Chhattisgarh. Modi had held several rallies in the state ahead of the polls.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

