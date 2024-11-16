Published 17:57 IST, November 16th 2024
Congress Chief Kharge says ‘Article 370 Issue is Settled’, PDP Demands Clarification From NC
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded clarification from National Conference after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called Article 370 a 'settled issue'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calls Article 370 a 'settled issue', PDP demands clarification from NC | Image: PTI
17:57 IST, November 16th 2024