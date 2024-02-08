Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress is finding itself at a crossroads, yet again, as some key members of its state unit in Uttar Pradesh took a spiritual plunge in Ayodhya, in a stark contrast to the decision of the party's top leadership’s on the Ram Mandir inauguration scheduled for January 22. Interestingly, Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh – led by Ajay Rai – visited Ayodhya yesterday, where they paid homage at several temples besides taking a holy dip in the sacred Saryu River.

An Unexpected ‘Pilgrimage’ at an Expectedly Crucial Time?

This unexpected “pilgrimage” that the UP Congress leaders embarked on, comes amid reports of party heavyweights, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, declining the invitation to attend the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya. The dichotomy within the Gandhis-led party is palpable – more than ever – as one of its key state units in the Hindi heartland – is visibly defying the central leadership's stance on the matter.

How the Congress is Divided Over Ram Temple?

Adding to the existing confusion within the party over seat-sharing in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred another controversy today as he termed the scheduled pranpratistha ceremony in Ayodhya as 'Modi ka Function' or 'Modi's function'.

Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “of turning an essentially-spiritual event into a political spectacle”, Rahul Gandhi stated, "The 22nd January function is completely a Narendra Modi-function. We are open to all religions, and all practices." Rahul's remarks come in the aftermath of the party's decision not to attend the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Highlighting the reported stance of 'four Shankaracharyas' choosing to opt out of the scheduled ceremony, Rahul remarked, "Even the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public on what they think about the 22 January function: that it is strictly political. So, it is difficult for us to go to a political function designed [to serve the interests of] the Prime Minister and the RSS."

The conflicting positions within the Congress add a layer of complexity to their existing narrative surrounding the Ram Mandir inauguration, leaving observers across the political circles to contemplate the internal dynamics of the grand-old party.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee also made her decision to stay away from the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony public, even as her party announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' in the state capital Kolkata – set to take place on the same day (January 22) – as the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. The procession will reportedly start from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata with the attendees expected to offer prayers at the Kalighat temple, before proceeding further. The march is set to cover places of worship from different religions – mosques, churches, and gurdwaras – before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan.

Advertisement

“It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha, Banerjee said earlier today during a press conference at the state secretariat, adding that ”It is the job of the priests".

“Our job is to create infrastructure”, she asserted, while urging the party workers to organize similar rallies across all the districts in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Full Schedule of Events Before Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan.

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, along with Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas during the morning hours.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas to be held during the evening.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas to be held in the morning, and Pushpadhivas during the evening.

January 21: Madhyadhivas will be organised in the morning.

January 22: On the inauguration day, after Pran Prathistha, the mandir authorities and its priests will conduct Shaiyadhivas during the evening.