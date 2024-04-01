Cong, DMK Approached The Matter With No Responsibility: EAM Jaishankar’s BIG Claim on Katchatheevu

Advertisement

New Delhi: The External Minister of Affairs and BJP leader Dr S Jaishankar on Monday in a press conference spoke about the 'Katchatheevu issue' at the party's headquarters in Delhi. He said, “In 1974, India & Sri Lanka concluded an agreement where they drew a maritime boundary, and in drawing the maritime boundary Katchatheevu was put on the Srilankan side of the boundary...”

Speaking on the sudden debate on the issue, Jaishankar said that the Katchthaeevu issue didn't surface suddenly but has been a live issue and relevant and often debated in the Parliament.

"Congress & DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility on this," said the EAM.

Highlighting the blunder made by the then-Indira Gandhi government, Jaishankar read the agreement, “In the 1974 agreement, an assurance was given to the Indian fishermen and in less than two years another agreement was made to take away that same assurance.”

Sharing more details, Jaishankar said that he replied to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 21 times on the issue.

The EAM further asserted that this press conference is important to let people know 'everything.' “We know who did this, what we don't know is who hid it...We believe that the public has the right to know how did this situation come up.”

