×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Cong, DMK Approached The Matter With No Responsibility: EAM Jaishankar’s BIG Claim on Katchatheevu

The EAM further asserted that this press conference is important to let people know 'everything.'

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The External Minister of Affairs and BJP leader Dr S Jaishankar on Monday in a press conference spoke about the 'Katchatheevu issue' at the party's headquarters in Delhi. He said, “In 1974, India & Sri Lanka concluded an agreement where they drew a maritime boundary, and in drawing the maritime boundary Katchatheevu was put on the Srilankan side of the boundary...”

Speaking on the sudden debate on the issue, Jaishankar said that the Katchthaeevu issue didn't surface suddenly but has been a live issue and relevant and often debated in the Parliament.

"Congress & DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility on this," said the EAM.

Advertisement

Highlighting the blunder made by the then-Indira Gandhi government, Jaishankar read the agreement, “In the 1974 agreement, an assurance was given to the Indian fishermen and in less than two years another agreement was made to take away that same assurance.”

Sharing more details, Jaishankar said that he replied to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 21 times on the issue.

The EAM further asserted that this press conference is important to let people know 'everything.' “We know who did this, what we don't know is who hid it...We believe that the public has the right to know how did this situation come up.”

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B: Real Action Hero

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a minute ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

2 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

3 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

7 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

10 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

12 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

14 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

18 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

18 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

21 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

25 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo