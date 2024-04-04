×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Congress Expels Party Leader Sanjay Nirupam for His Recent Remarks Against INDIA Bloc

Maharashtra Congress has passed the motion to expel the party leader Sanjay Nirupam for his recent statements against INDIA ally.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sanjay Nirupam
संजय निरुपम | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress has passed the motion to expel the party leader Sanjay Nirupam for his recent statements against INDIA ally, UBT-led Shiv Sena over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said sources stated.

The proposal has been sent to grand old party's high command in Delhi and the party's disciplinary committee will take final decision. 

The decision was taken during a state Congress core committee meet in Mumbai, which also decided to remove the Nirupam's name fro star campaigners' list of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

"We have removed Sanjay Nirupam from the star campaigners' list. Disciplinary action will be taken against Sanjay Nirupam for taking anti party stands. The decision will be informed soon," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.

Taking to X, Sanjay Nirupam asked Congress not to waste its energy and stationery on him as he would himself take a decision on the issue tomorrow.

"Congress party should not waste much energy and stationery on me. Instead, use your remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will take the decision myself," he tweeted in Hindi.

Sanjay Nirupam has been publicly censuring the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena since it announced its candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST

