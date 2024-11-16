Published 18:49 IST, November 16th 2024
Congress Expels Jayashree Patil for 6 Years Over Sangli Assembly Dispute
The Congress Party stated that Jayashree Patil's actions breached party rules and undermined the collective efforts for the upcoming elections.
Congress Expels Jayashree Patil for 6 Years for Contesting Against Official Candidate in Sangli Assembly | Image: X
