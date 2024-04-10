Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi During Vellore Rally

PM Modi alleged that Congress and DMK have kept the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark over the Katchatheevu issue.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi | Image:ANI
Advertisement

New Delhi: Launching a sharp attack on the opposition parties over Katchatheevu issue, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “Congress and DMK show 'fake compassion,' to affected fishermen". PM Modi alleged that both the parties have kept the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark over the Katchatheevu issue.

In his address during an election rally in Vellore, PM said decades ago, the erstwhile Congress govt in the state had given away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. He accused Congress of being silent over the issue. 

Advertisement

He said, "Congress gave Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. However, it remains quiet on how it benefitted the people. Several fishermen have been arrested in the last few years and then they (Congress) show false sympathy. NDA government is continuously working to bring these fishermen back.”

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:44 IST