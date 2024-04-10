Advertisement

New Delhi: Launching a sharp attack on the opposition parties over Katchatheevu issue, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “Congress and DMK show 'fake compassion,' to affected fishermen". PM Modi alleged that both the parties have kept the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark over the Katchatheevu issue.

In his address during an election rally in Vellore, PM said decades ago, the erstwhile Congress govt in the state had given away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. He accused Congress of being silent over the issue.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here’s what PM Modi (@narendramodi) said while addressing a public gathering in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.



“Congress gave Katchatheevu island to Srilanka. However, it remains shut on how it benefitted the people. Several fishermen have been arrested… pic.twitter.com/Yuii51WyoW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

He said, "Congress gave Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. However, it remains quiet on how it benefitted the people. Several fishermen have been arrested in the last few years and then they (Congress) show false sympathy. NDA government is continuously working to bring these fishermen back.”