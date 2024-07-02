Published 17:32 IST, July 2nd 2024
BREAKING: Congress Got 99/543, Not 99/100: PM Sharpens Attack On Rahul Gandhi
“Congress got 99 seats out of 543, not 99 out of 100. This is the third-biggest defeat in the history of Congress," says PM Modi.
"Congress got 99 seats out of 543, not 99 out of 100. This is the third-biggest defeat in the history of Congress."
