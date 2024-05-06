'Congress Gundas in Amethi Molested Girls on Their Way Back From Tuitions': Union Min Smriti Irani

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani Monday claimed that girls had previously been "molested" in Jagdishpur, Amethi, and that this has ended entirely after she was elected as an Amethi MP.

During a public meeting, Irani said, "That earlier girls were not safe in Jagdishpur Amethi, when they used to come after studying tuition, miscreants used to pull their dupatta on the way, since I became MP here, not even a single miscreant had the courage to pull their dupatta. When the poor parents of theses girls went to police station to register their complaints, the police used to say that these are congress gundas."

Congress Alleges Vandalism by BJP in Amethi, BJP Denies Claims

Earlier, last night, Several vehicles parked near a Congress office in Amethi's Gauriganj were vandalized allegedly by BJP workers, Congress alleged. . The Congress has alleged that the attack was organized by sitting MP and BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

Congress also alleged that "BJP goons" attacked its workers. Police have said they have registered a case and probe is on. The BJP has denied the allegations.

Late last night, the Congress shared on X a video that showed several cars with their windscreens broken. "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged," the post read.

The Congress alleged that police stayed a mute spectator. "The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is proof that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," it said.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told a news agency that the Congress is using dirty tricks in the election for Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He said the incident of vandalism was an attempt by the Congress to seek sympathy votes. "We appeal to the Election Commission to take strict action, investigate this thoroughly and make the names of those who vandalised cars public," he said.

Congress Fields KL Sharma as LS Candidate in Amethi

Congress last week announced KL Sharma as its candidate in Amethi, which has been represented by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the past.

The BJP, which named Irani as its candidate weeks back, has accused Rahul Gandhi of escaping the high-profile contest after going through a defeat against Irani in the 2019 election.

The Union Minister said the Congress's selection of candidate shows they are losing Amethi. "The fact that the Gandhis are not fighting in Amethi shows that even before a vote has been cast, they are losing from Amethi. If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate," she said.



