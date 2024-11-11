sb.scorecardresearch
  • Congress Ignored Interests of Dalits, Backward Classes: BSP Chief Mayawati

Published 00:10 IST, November 11th 2024

Congress Ignored Interests of Dalits, Backward Classes: BSP Chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Congress and other regional parties for depriving SC, ST, and OBC communities of their rights.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BSP chief Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati | Image: PTI
00:08 IST, November 11th 2024