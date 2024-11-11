Published 00:10 IST, November 11th 2024
Congress Ignored Interests of Dalits, Backward Classes: BSP Chief Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Congress and other regional parties for depriving SC, ST, and OBC communities of their rights.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BSP chief Mayawati | Image: PTI
