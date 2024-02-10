Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
Congress Issues Whip For All MPs To Be Present in Lok Sabha
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence in the House on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence in the House on Saturday.
The Lok Sabha will have a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, the last day of the budget session of Parliament.
The parliamentary leaders of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the morning before the parliamentary proceedings start.
The Congress has issued a three-line whip in the Lok Sabha, party sources said.
The budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, began on January 31 and will conclude on Saturday. (With inputs from PTI)
