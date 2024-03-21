Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:07 IST
'Cong About to Join People for Our Democratic Rights': Saurabh Bharadwaj After Delhi CM's Arrest
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that "Congress Senior leaders about to join the people for our democratic rights."
New Delhi: Minutes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday evening, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that Congress Senior leaders about to join the people for our democratic rights.
Taking to X, Bhardwaj said, “Congress Senior leaders about to join the people for our democratic rights.”
Bhardwaj also said that the party will be moving to the Supreme Court for a night hearing into the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED.
