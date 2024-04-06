×

Updated September 28th, 2023 at 14:52 IST

Congress lauds MS Swaminathan's contribution to India's agriculture sector

The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to M S Swaminathan, describing him as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MS Swaminathan | Image@ANI/File | Image:self
The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to M S Swaminathan, describing him as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution and hailing his contribution to the agriculture sector.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Swaminathan made India self-sufficient in rice and wheat by the mid-70s.  "He was a great institution builder, an inspiring teacher, a motivational leader, but above all, a man of the greatest humility and sobriety who allowed his achievements both in India and other parts of Asia to speak for themselves," he said.  Ramesh said it was because of him that Indira Gandhi created the Department of Agricultural Research and Education in April 1972.  "Keeping in view the imperatives for ecological sustainability, he was the first to call for the Green Revolution to become what he called an EverGreen Revolution," he noted.

He spent the last three decades especially propagating this cause, both in government and through the research foundation established by him in Chennai, Ramesh said.  "He will remain an iconic figure. I was in regular touch with him and every interaction was a source of great education for me," he said in a post on X.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Swaminathan.  "His contribution to Indian agriculture transformed the lives of millions. We are committed to take his vision forward every opportunity we get," he said on X.

Renowned agricultural scientist Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai due to age-related illness.

Published September 28th, 2023 at 14:52 IST

