English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Congress Launches Portal for Applications for Assembly, Lok Sabha Tickets in Odisha

The Congress, on Sunday, inaugurated an online portal for aspirants to apply for party tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.

Digital Desk
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with MP Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with MP Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Congress, on Sunday, inaugurated an online portal for aspirants to apply for party tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha. 

AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar launched the portal 'pragaman.in' at Congress Bhavan in the presence of former state president Prasad Harichandan and other senior leaders. Addressing reporters, Kumar claimed that under the current system established by the BJP government, only influential individuals can participate in elections, while the common man faces barriers to contesting elections in the country.

Advertisement

"Therefore, the Congress has launched the portal so that good people, who want to work for the society, will join politics," Kumar said.

"There will be no discrimination in the distribution of tickets through the portal. It does not matter whether you have money or not, whether you are a man or woman or belong to which caste and religion. Everyone will be treated equally. A transparent system has been adopted for this purpose," he added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader stated that individuals interested in contesting elections on a Congress ticket can submit their applications on the portal from February 4 to February 11. Additionally, sitting MLAs and MPs are required to apply through the portal for party tickets, he added.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement