Bhubaneswar: The Congress, on Sunday, inaugurated an online portal for aspirants to apply for party tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.

AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar launched the portal 'pragaman.in' at Congress Bhavan in the presence of former state president Prasad Harichandan and other senior leaders. Addressing reporters, Kumar claimed that under the current system established by the BJP government, only influential individuals can participate in elections, while the common man faces barriers to contesting elections in the country.

"Therefore, the Congress has launched the portal so that good people, who want to work for the society, will join politics," Kumar said.

"There will be no discrimination in the distribution of tickets through the portal. It does not matter whether you have money or not, whether you are a man or woman or belong to which caste and religion. Everyone will be treated equally. A transparent system has been adopted for this purpose," he added.

The Congress leader stated that individuals interested in contesting elections on a Congress ticket can submit their applications on the portal from February 4 to February 11. Additionally, sitting MLAs and MPs are required to apply through the portal for party tickets, he added.