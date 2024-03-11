Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
'Will Beat Him With Footwear': Congress Leader Insults PM Modi Over Reducing LPG Prices
Congress leader G S Manjunath is also serving as the Vice President of Labor Welfare Board.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Congress leader GS Majnunath | Image: Republic
Bengaluru: After the Prime Minister announced reduction in LPG prices, Karnataka Congress leader G S Manjunath insulted PM Modi, calling it a poll strategy.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
