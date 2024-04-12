×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 15:25 IST

Congress leaders from Punjab, Haryana protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

The Punjab and Haryana units of Congress began a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi
Image: Congress leaders from Punjab, Haryana protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi (Twitter) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Both units are holding separate events at the state headquarters as part of the protest programme in which many senior leaders are taking part.

Both units are holding separate events at the state headquarters as part of the protest programme in which many senior leaders are taking part.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the action against Rahul Gandhi was taken because the BJP-led Centre was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue.

Warring said a "tearing hurry" was shown by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in disqualifying Rahul Gandhi allegedly at the behest of the BJP-led government. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the BJP-led Centre on various issues.

"They want to silence his voice, but they are mistaken," said Haryana Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice. 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 15:25 IST

Rahul Gandhi

