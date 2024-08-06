Published 23:06 IST, August 6th 2024
Congress' Maharashtra In-Charge Meets Uddhav In Delhi; MVA Seat-Sharing Talks On Wednesday
The Congress leader said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would discuss seat-sharing for assembly polls on August 7 in Mumbai.
Image: PTI
