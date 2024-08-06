sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Congress' Maharashtra In-Charge Meets Uddhav In Delhi; MVA Seat-Sharing Talks On Wednesday

Published 23:06 IST, August 6th 2024

Congress' Maharashtra In-Charge Meets Uddhav In Delhi; MVA Seat-Sharing Talks On Wednesday

The Congress leader said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would discuss seat-sharing for assembly polls on August 7 in Mumbai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress' Maharashtra In-Charge Meets Uddhav In Delhi; MVA Seat-Sharing Talks On Wednesday
Congress' Maharashtra In-Charge Meets Uddhav In Delhi; MVA Seat-Sharing Talks On Wednesday | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:06 IST, August 6th 2024