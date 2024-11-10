sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress means communalism, corruption, conflict: Union Minister Sonowal

Published 21:22 IST, November 10th 2024

Congress means communalism, corruption, conflict: Union Minister Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said Congress stands for "communalism, corruption, and conflict," urging support for BJP candidates in Assam bypolls

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal
Union minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:22 IST, November 10th 2024