×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 5th, 2023 at 16:37 IST

Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into allegations against Kerala CM's daughter; lodges complaint

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan lodged a complaint with the state Vigilance Director on Thursday seeking a probe into a corruption allegation against an IT company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into allegations against Kerala CM's daughter; lodges complaint | Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan lodged a complaint with the state Vigilance Director on Thursday seeking a probe into a corruption allegation against an IT company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena.

Media reports about some financial transactions between a private minerals company and CM's daughter's IT firm had triggered a huge political controversy in the southern state recently.

The Muvattupuzha legislator said he submitted the complaint letter and handed over substantial evidence to prove the charges to the anti-corruption agency.

The MLA said that though he had raised the issue several times, including in the assembly, he had not received any convincing reply from the chief minister.

Kuzhalnadan said he was launching the second phase of his battle against this corruption, and "it is a legal fight." "I lodged the complaint with the Vigilance Director, seeking to register a case into the issue under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigate the matter," he told reporters outside the Vigilance Directorate here.

The Congress leader also criticised the chief minister for not giving any convincing reply to the charges that cropped up against him and his family.

He further said that the charges were made not to create a 'smokescreen' of doubts, and no concerned persons had given any reply to his questions so far.

"I have all the permission and support of my party in this fight," Kuzhalnadan said.

A controversy erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between a Kochi-based private minerals company and CM Vijayan's daughter Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily reported that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department.

However, Vijayan had rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him. 

Advertisement

Published October 5th, 2023 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Resistance bands

Resistance Band Exercises

8 minutes ago
Self care

Conscious Beauty Regimen

10 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

11 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

11 minutes ago
Sandeshkhali | LIVE UPDATES

NHRC Sandeshkhali Report

13 minutes ago
Soft life

Soft Life Trend

14 minutes ago
A still from Deadpool and Wolverine trailer

Chris To Return As Thor?

17 minutes ago
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Indians In Cavalli Outfit

21 minutes ago
Suriya, Vikram

Hari's Singam 3 Update

23 minutes ago
Sharwanand

Sharwa 36 Update

28 minutes ago
Denim

Denim For Summers

31 minutes ago
Rohit Handa, Chetna Singh

Chetna On Her Wedding

32 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski

Cadiz vs Barcelona

36 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Cong List of Candidates

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
On April 10, OJ Simpson succumbed to cancer.

OJ Simpson Payout

an hour ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

Stone Attack Injures CM

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya F's BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  4. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo