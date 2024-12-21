Congress MPs Keep Telling Me Rahul Gandhi Is A Problem: Kiren Rijiju On Parliament Logjam

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that Congress MPs keeps telling him from time to time that they want to run the House but Rahul Gandhi is a problem. Making the statement in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network over Parliament logjam, Union Minister said that the Congress party is unable to function due to Rahul's arrogance and attitude.

"Congress and INDI bloc MPs keep telling me from time to time that even they want to run the House but Rahul Gandhi is a problem. Congress is not a democratic but a family-run party," Kiren Rijiju said.

Speaking on the issue of Parliament disruptions, Kiren Rijiju said that due to Rahul Gandhi, other MPs of the Opposition had to pay the price. “We don't have to show muscle power in the Parliament. We have the numbers, majority but to run the government and not to fight. Congress doesn't have numbers or substance, hence keep on shouting.”

Rahul Gandhi is the reason for all the problems in the Parliament, Rijiju added.

Hitting out at the Grand Old Party, Kiren Rijiju said, “After 1947, Congress was in power for a long time during which many historic facts were removed or not allowed to come out.”

Taking on the Nehru-Gandhi-led party, the Union Minister further said that it's the Congress which insulted Dr BR Ambedkar, right from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to this day.

"Congress completely removed Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy, denied him the Bharat Ratna," Rijiju said.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand democracy because Congress doesn’t have democracy, it’s a family-run party. The Gandhi family is the problem for the Congress party,” the Union Minister mentioned.

Speaking on Rahul's conduct in the Parliament, Rijiju said, “It’s high time either Rahul Gandhi realises his mistake or his party people must tell him that his actions are becoming totally unacceptable.”

Responding to deep-state including George Soros allegedly funding anti-India forces to destabilise the country, Kiren Rijiju said there are groups within India that are aligning with anti-India forces, we have successfully countered these groups politically. “We are careful in responding against anti-India groups.”