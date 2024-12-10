'Congress' Objection Means Nothing...': Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Mamata for INDI Leadership

New Delhi: Days after TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered to lead the INDI Alliance signaling a rift within the opposition, RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has voiced support for Mamata and has backed her for INDI leadership.

‘Congress Objection Means Nothing…’: Lalu Backs Mamata for INDI Chief

Openly voicing support for Mamata Banerjee on leading the INDI Alliance, Lalu Prasad Yadav has refrained from giving importance to Congress. While interacting with the media, former Bihar CM and RJD Supremo said, “Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)... We will form the government again in 2025...”

Leaders On Mamata's Side for INDI Leadership

Sharad Pawar has said that Mamata Banerjee is capable of leading the INDI Bloc adding she's a prominent leader of this nation. "Yes certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance), she is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability.. the elected leaders she sent in the parliament are responsible, dutiful and well aware people... therefore she has the right to say so...," said NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar as a new debate erupts on who will lead the Opposition's grouping after Mamata's statement.

Supriya Sule has also voiced their support for Mamata Banerjee to lead the Opposition. "Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance. In a vibrant democracy, the opposition has a big role and responsibility, so if she wants to take more responsibility, we will be very happy," Supriya Sule told ANI. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Akhilesh Yadav also said that Mamata Banerjee should be a major partner of the INDI bloc adding they will soon hold discussions with the Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Offers to Lead INDI Alliance

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview on Friday. Asked why she is not taking the charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning." "I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here," she said.