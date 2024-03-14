×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Congress Politicises Pulwama Attack, Says BJP Exploited Sacrifice of Jawans for Electoral Gains

Congress MP from Kerala Anto Antony made a bizarre remark after it levelled shocking allegations against the BJP surrounding the Pulwama attack.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Anto Antony
Anto Antony | Image:X
  • 3 min read
Kerala: Congress MP from Kerala Anto Antony made a bizarre remark after it levelled shocking allegations against the BJP. Antony claimed that the BJP secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by 'exploiting the sacrifices of jawans' who were killed in the Pulwama attack.

Antony, in a press conference on Wednesday, also stated that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pulwama attack. 

Antony said, "Did they (BJP) not win the last elections by leveraging the sacrifice of the 42 (sic) jawans who were stationed in an area where there is 40 per cent oxygen deficiency enduring extreme climatic conditions while guarding the nation? This time, it's about the CAA. What about last time? It was Pulwama. And what was Pulwama? Wasn't it the sacrifice of our 42 (sic) jawans?" 

Speaking further about the Pulwama attack, the Pathanamthitta MP said, "What involvement did Pakistan have in the Pulwama blast?" 

However, Antony retracted his statement by saying that he did not say that Pakistan had no role in that. He said that it was the reporters who asked about Pakistan's role and he had not expressed any opinion on that.

On Wednesday, when a reporter raised the issue of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack, Antony responded sharply, asking, "What involvement did Pakistan have in the Pulwama blast?" Antony however said that his response "was interpreted by those present there according to their self-interest and intelligence." He claimed that it was the then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik who had in an interview said that the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans in the attack was used for political gains.

He contended that what Malik had said was 100 per cent correct.

"Satyapal Malik publicly levelled the allegations. Why has no sedition case been lodged against him?" Antony asked.

He was reacting to BJP State President K Surendran's remarks that the Congress MP had insulted the country by denying Pakistan's role in the Pulwama terror attack.

Surendran had said Antony should be charged with sedition and arrested.

Antony further claimed that what he had said in the press conference the previous day was that those ruling the country would go to any extent to achieve political gains.

"As far as I am concerned, I stand by what I have said," he added.

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of vehicles transporting CRPF personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was targeted by a suicide bomber in a vehicle at Lethapora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

