New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke about the BJP manifesto vis-a-vis the Congress manifesto, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Executive Editor - News, Niranjan Narayanswamy. The minister also talked about the development brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, and his plans for every class of society if he is elected for the third time.

On the reaction of Congress on the BJP manifesto, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Jumle dena Congress ka nature hai. Modi ji ne kaam karke dikhaya hai…kaam janta ke saamne rakha hai, aage ka vision janta ke saamne rakha hai. Toh jumle toh Congress ka nature hai, woh toh bolenge… Unhone toh padha hee nahin hoga (BJP) manifesto, dekha hee nahin hoga…unke kisi consultant ne bataa diya hoga, woh bol diya hoga.” (The Congress is used to taking jibes. PM Modi has proved himself with the work done for the country. He has put forth the vision for the future. The Congress may not even have read the BJP manifesto and used a consultant’s opinion to comment upon it.)

The minister compared the progress the country has made in PM Modi’s two tenures to the progress made in 60 years of the Congress government. He said, “Saath saal kee Congress ki sarkar hai unki, saath saal mein se ek aisa desh ubhar kar aa sakta tha, jo vishwa mein aaj samkaksh khada hota. Lekin kya kiya Congress ne saath saal mein?” (What has Congress done in the last 60 years? They could have made India a strong nation on the international platform, but they couldn’t.)

On PM Modi’s performance in 10 years and his vision for the future

“In 2004 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was Prime Minister, India was in the 11th position worldwide as an economy. Between 2004 to 2014, in the Congress government, India remained on the 11th position. That period of 10 years was wasted. When Modi ji took charge as PM in 2014, he took India to the 5th position, made India the 5th largest economy in the world,” said Vaishnaw.

As for PM Modi’s vision for the future if he is elected for the third term in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Vaishnaw said, “Work is happening at a rapid pace…highways, railways, facilities for the poor, employment for the middle-class, new AIIMS and IITs inaugurated… Imagine when India becomes the 3rd largest economy in the world, how much more work will happen. This is PM Modi’s work and it is there for all to see.”

Difference between BJP manifesto vs Congress manifesto

“Congress ke manifesto mein kuch bhi clear nahin hai, roadmap nahin hai. They are only trying to take the country backwards on the basis of religion. (Whereas) in Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto, under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, there is a roadmap for each class of society and every sector of the country. Since the beginning, BJP has believed in an inclusive development for the nation, where there is a place for everyone,” he said.

“A clear demonstration of that inclusive development is the last 10 years (under the tenure of PM Modi). That growth has to be taken forward. Meanwhile, in the Congress manifesto, there are false promises and limericks. Their manifesto is without a roadmap,” said Vaishnaw.

How does the BJP manifesto show inclusive development?

Upon being asked how the BJP manifesto has inclusive development, Vaishnaw said, “You will see the approach of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ in the BJP manifesto. Take a look at some social groups – the poor, the middle-class and neo middle-class. The PM has promised to fulfil the dream of a house for these classes in the next 5 years. A lot of planning is being done in that direction.”

“The other groups of women, youth, senior citizens, farmers, fishermen, workers or labourers, the unorganised sector like mill workers, taxi-autorickshaw-truck drivers, househelps, plumbers, electricians, MSME small entrepreneurs, and backward classes – PM Modi has thought about everyone and planned something for the betterment of their life,” he said.

Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Exclusive Interview on Republic